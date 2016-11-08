The Communist Party of India (CPI) has asked the State government to shelve its proposals to hike the power tariff.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Monday said the government plans to revise power tariff under the pretext of bridging the deficit in power sector. The power tariff revision would entail a burden of Rs.2,500 crore on the people.

The government was claiming that the State was power surplus and was ready to sell power to other States. At the same time, it was claiming the power sector was facing deficit in revenues, he pointed out.