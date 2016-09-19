CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday said the 14th Finance Commission did not advise the Central government against giving SCS to Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre threw the blame on it to wriggle out of the tight spot into which it had been pushed by parties demanding the SCS, he said, accusing the government of cheating the people of A.P.

Addressing the inaugural function of training classes for party workers in Guntur, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu were making conflicting statements, having failed to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need to fulfill the commitments his party gave to A.P.

Both the Central and State governments were going back on their promises, and Mr. Venkaiah Naidu owed an explanation to people, he said.