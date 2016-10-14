The Telugu Desam government has declared an invasion (dandayatra) on the people with falsehood, APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy has said.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop for the PCC official spokespersons here on Thursday, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said that it was up to the Congress workers and leaders to counter the canards being spread by the ruling TDP.

Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said, not counting the promises made in the election manifesto, the TDP was coming up with new statements to distract the attention of people. He alleged that the TDP was also undermining democracy by restricting the media. He said the “corrupt rule” percolated down to the level of the Janmabhoomi Committees.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council C. Ramachandraiah delivery the keynote address and said that there was more growth in the 10 year rule of the Congress, but the TDP was trying to confuse the people with false propaganda.

It was up to the Congress workers to counter the falsehood about growth rate.

He said that the double-digit growth rate the TDP was boasting of was mere numerical gimmickry.

He said the TDP government showed a growth rate of 10.99 per cent for the last financial year and 12.11 per cent for the recent six months. The prime motive behind fudging of figures was to get more loan, he said.