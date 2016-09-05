The NEET-based counselling for admission to ‘B’ category (management quota) seats in private medical and dental colleges in Andhra Pradesh for 2016-17 being conducted at Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) in the city was marred by protests on Sunday.

Insisting that the admissions should be in compliance with Article 371 (D) and respective quotas of A.P. and Telangana, candidates and parents obstructed the proceedings as soon as the counselling began.

They entered into heated arguments with NTRUHS Registrar S. Appala Naidu and Medical Common Entrance Test-Association of Colleges (MCET-AC) Convener K. Jaya Ramesh alleging that several seats had been sold to candidates who were not natives of the two Telugu-speaking States.

The candidates argued that there was a stay on the counselling but the authorities concerned brushed it aside.

Dr. Jaya Ramesh clarified that the seats were not reserved for candidates from A.P. and Telangana. Outsiders could also apply on the basis of NEET just as candidates from A.P. and TS can avail themselves of the opportunity in other States.

The candidates alleged that many seats were sold overnight and demanded the intervention of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to ensure justice to them.

Counselling resumed after the NTRUHS authorities said the candidates could raise the matter at appropriate forums but the process could not be stopped as demanded.

‘Charges baseless’

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Appala Naidu said no rule was violated and that the allegations of sale (of seats) were baseless.