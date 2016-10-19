Municipal contractors seeking alms near the office of the Municipal Commissioner in Vijayawada on Tuesday.— PHOTO: V RAJU

The corridors of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation were filled with echoing slogans of a protest by members of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Contractors Association who were seeking clearance of bills.

They went around the office and visited chambers of the officers, including Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian, with begging bowls seeking donations.

The contractors demanded that the officials clear pending bills worth Rs. 16 crore of various developmental works carried out by them in the city in the past two years.

Association vice-president V. Ankeswara Rao said about 50 contractors had been making a beeline to the offices of the officials since months, but were denied payment as promised.

We will go on strike from October 23 and stop works going on in the premises of the corporation’s office, he said.

They alleged that the authorities concerned were not interested in heeding their pleas and grant funds.