: The South Central Railway has begun the infrastructure development and replacement works of the 40-year-old Route Relay Interlocking, on Wednesday. The Rs. 55-crore project will ensure better connectivity to the Vijayawada station.

Vijayawada Railway Station, which is one of the biggest junctions, handles about 180 passenger trains and nearly 100 freight trains.More than one lakh passengers are ferried on trains passing through Vijayawada station daily.

Under the nine-day Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) Project, some platforms will be enlarged for accommodating more coaches and all the signals will be provided with LED lights for better indication to the loco pilots.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashok Kumar said nearly 1,700 personnel are involved in the the project which is estimated to complete by September 28.

“SCR has made all arrangements at satellite stations where many trains will halt, around Vijayawada Railway Station, to avoid any convenience to the passengers,” the DRM said.

RRI works will create traffic and power blocks and cause inconvenience to the passengers as some trains were diverted, partially cancelled and completely terminated during the nine-day works, Mr. Ashok Kumar said and appealed to the passengers to cooperate with the security personnel and the railway officials.