APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy releasing a fact sheet on the 27-month rule of the BJP-TDP governments at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.— PHOTO: CH. VIJAYA BHASKAR

It also makes 25 corruption charges against the Telugu Desam government

With 33 months left for the end of the five-year tenure, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Telugu Desam Party should change their style of functioning and fulfil the promises they made to the people of Andhra Pradesh in their respective election manifestos, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy has said. He was speaking after releasing the ‘fact sheet’ on the 27-month rule of the two parties at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Monday.

The BJP, which announced that it would grant special category status (SCS) to the State for 10 years, and the TDP, which said that it would get the same for 15 years, shifted stand saying that the State would get nothing from SCS, he pointed out.

‘Change in tune’

He said both parties had totally changed their tune after being elected to power. There was no difference between the BJP and the TDP. “While one party behaves like the mother the other like the child and vice versa,” he said. The fact sheet listed 21 promises the TDP made before the 2014 elections and described the way the government failed to implement them.

It also listed five important promises made by the BJP and another five more promises made directly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The list of failed promises was followed by a list of 25 corruption charges being faced by the Telugu Desam government or leaders and the big scams associated with the BJP government or its leaders. The fact sheet ended with a few paragraphs on the “treachery behind the failure to get SCS to the State.

Mr Raghuveera Reddy said that meetings would be held in all 175 Assembly Constituencies in the State to inform the people about the facts during the 27-month rule of the two parties.

The PCC president challenged the two parties to come out with a White Paper on the allegations and issues listed in the fact sheet.

Meetings will be held in all 175 constituencies to expose the two parties.

N. Raghuveera Reddy

PCC president