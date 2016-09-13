PCC general secretary says figures given by two Union Ministers are conflicting

: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded that the State government release a White Paper on the special assistance that has been announced to the State by the Centre.

PCC general secretary T J R Sudhakar Babu at a press conference at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Monday said the figures given by Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and another Union Minister about the total assistance were conflicting with each other and also with the figure given by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Peopled should be given the correct picture, Mr. Sudhakar Babu said.

He said the TDP was contradicting itself even with regard to the Polavaram Project. Even while claiming that it would complete the project by 2018, the government was taking up small lift irrigation schemes like Pattiseema on Polavaram Right Main Canal and Purushottapatnam on Polavaram Left Main Canal, he said.

At this rate, the chances of completing the project within the target period were dim, he said.

Working class in Amaravati

The Hyderabad-based Campaign for Housing and Tenurial Rights (CHATRI) demanded that the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) issue a White Paper on how it planned to protect the housing and livelihoods of the working class in the capital region and surrounding areas.

It insisted that houses be provided and livelihoods ensured to the working class through proportional allocation of dwellings and commercial properties.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, CHATRI convener Varghese Theckanath said the very choice of agricultural lands for constructing the capital was controversial and of great concern was the way in which agricultural workers, petty vendors and fisher-folks were deprived of the sources of income on which they were dependent for many generations.

The government gave no clear answers to doubts on the types of compensation claimed to be paid to the affected sections and their rehabilitation.

Mr. Theckanath said the UN Habitat–III conference was scheduled to be held in the third week of October, and the Government of India has painted a rosy picture of urban development. But much of its vision in terms of Smart Cities, AMRUT, heritage cities and Amaravati has little for the poor.

He said equally disconcerting was the eviction of slums in Vijayawada and adjoining areas in the name of infrastructure development, beautification and other amenities.