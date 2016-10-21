Social and Tribal Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu here on Thursday said that the State government was committed to improving the social status of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and providing them social security.

Mr. Kishore was addressing a press conference following a review meeting with officials of 23 departments from all the districts.

He said, “In order to achieve development of the backward communities, the government is making all efforts to implement and utilise the SC/ST Sub-Plan. It is also providing all support to employees to make sure all schemes reach the beneficiaries.”