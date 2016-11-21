Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will commission the 5 MW Polavaram Right Canal Bund Solar Power Plant at Gollagudem village in Ungutur mandal of West Godavari district on Monday.

It is a part of the government’s endeavour to transform the State into India’s solar hub with a target of 10,000 MW generation by the year 2022.

According to a press release by the State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Mr. Naidu directed the Energy Department to adopt a special mechanism for getting cost-effective power generation and make efforts for establishing hybrid plants at strategic locations.

Principal Secretary (energy) Ajay Jain told the Chief Minister that the present solar capacity in the State was around 1,000 MW and expected to double by March 2017.