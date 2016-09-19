The Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi has made a representation to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urging him to take necessary steps to develop the Rayalaseema region.

In a press release here, RRS president Kuncham Venkata Subba Reddy said that the region, which is bereft of assured irrigation water, also lags in education, industrialisation, power projects etc.

The region remained backward because of the neglect by successive rulers, he said.

The government should take necessary steps to promote industry in the region and should consider giving a fillip to the cement sector. The youth could be trained in IT and biotechnology sectors, he said.

Now that the Centre had given an indication to provide only a special package instead of the promised Special Category Status, special efforts should be made to provide irrigation water to the region and also facilitate setting up of major public and private sector industries. The Central government should establish the proposed railway zone with Guntakal as the headquarters and sanction Rs. 25,000 crore for completing the pending irrigation projects in the region, he said.