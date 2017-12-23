CM to take part in Christmas celebrations

more-in

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will take part in the Christmas celebrations to be held at Lutheran English Medium School on Saturday evening.

With the celebrations being accorded official status, the district administration is making all arrangements to make the event a success.

Minister for Social Welfare Nakka Ananda Babu convened a series of meetings with Christian pastors and sought their cooperation. All major Christian denominations representatives are expected to take part in the celebrations.

According to the schedule released by CMO, the Chief Minister would land by a chopper at 5.30 pm and head to the LEM School grounds. Collector Kona Sasidhar and Superintendent of Police, Ch. Vijaya Rao reviewed the security arrangements for the programme.