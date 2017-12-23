Vijayawada

CM to take part in Christmas celebrations

more-in

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will take part in the Christmas celebrations to be held at Lutheran English Medium School on Saturday evening.

With the celebrations being accorded official status, the district administration is making all arrangements to make the event a success.

Minister for Social Welfare Nakka Ananda Babu convened a series of meetings with Christian pastors and sought their cooperation. All major Christian denominations representatives are expected to take part in the celebrations.

According to the schedule released by CMO, the Chief Minister would land by a chopper at 5.30 pm and head to the LEM School grounds. Collector Kona Sasidhar and Superintendent of Police, Ch. Vijaya Rao reviewed the security arrangements for the programme.

Post a Comment
More In Vijayawada
christmas
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2017 6:31:56 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/cm-to-take-part-in-christmas-celebrations/article22262249.ece

© The Hindu