Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to organise ‘Kartika Vana Samaradhana’ in a big way in every village, town and city. The Kartika Vana Samaradhana was a way to re-associate with the nature, he said. Mr. Naidu held a review meeting on the Forest Department on Thursday.

Mr. Naidu said he would participate in ‘Kartika Vana Samaradhana’ celebrations to be organised at Rajamahendravaram on November 19. Creating awareness on preserving nature was need of the hour. The rallies with a focus on vanam-manam (forest and we) need to be organised every Saturday involving students in Haritandhra Pradesh Mission, he said.

Mr. Naidu suggested developing urban forests in 15 to 20 acres in every Municipal Corporation in the State.