The Command Control Centre (CCC), which was set up during the Krishna Pushkarams, has been rechristened Command Communications Centre (CCC).

Addressing the Collectors’ conference here on Wednesday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the CCC would be established at three levels. Every district would have a CCC. A division-wise CCC would also be set up. The CCC would function directly under the CMO.

“The Chief Minister will be the Chief Commander of the CCC,” he said.

The smart pulse survey should be completed by October 31, he said. The district administrations would have to ensure that every district was declared Open Defecation Free by October 31, he said.