Hub of activity:A view of the Chief Minister’s new office at the Interim Secretariat Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district.— Photo: V. RAJU

Signs file on payment of second instalment of DWCRA loan waiver

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu occupied his chambers at the Interim Secretariat Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district near here amid Vedic chants on Wednesday.

Later addressing a press conference, Mr. Naidu said that the government constructed the complex in eight months though it faced hurdles created by the Opposition parties. There was criticism that the buildings were not completed as per schedule. But the delay was allowed to ensure quality.

Though the State government has the right to function from Hyderabad for 10 years, it felt that the administration should be from Amaravati for achieving better results.

Balanced development

“With this, a new era has started.” he said, “By month- end, the total administration will be from here.” Mr. Naidu said empowerment of every family was his main aim and he would strive to develop all the regions. The government has been implementing a number of welfare programmes ahead of other States. The schemes would continue and at the same time, the government wanted to improve the financial condition of every family. Empowerment of women was the objective of the government.

Of late, the DWCRA groups have drifted from their path. The government initially thought of releasing to the groups as capital infusion, it was decided to allow them to use the money to meet their personal requirements. “But, my suggestion is to use it as an investment,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said his first signature from the new premises was on the file relating to the second phase of loan waiver for DWCRA women. Every group member would get Rs. 3,000 as second instalment and the remaining Rs. 4,000 would be given in due course. The payments would be made from November onwards and it would impose a burden of Rs. 2,500 crore on the exchequer, he said.

Explaining the pains of bifurcation, Mr. Naidu said the insult meted out to the people of the State could not be wiped out easily though AP was surging ahead of other States with double-digit growth rate. Finance Minister Y. Ramakrishnudu and Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker were present.