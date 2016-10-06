Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu interacting with students of K.L. University on their campus at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district on Wednesday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Asks them to develop drones on commercial lines for agriculture purpose

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lauded the efforts of engineering students of KL University in developing various devices useful for the agriculture sector.

He was speaking to the students after going round an exhibition organised by them on the university premises on the sidelines of the Telugu Desam Party’s three-day training classes.

Mr. Naidu asked the students about the functioning of the devices. He was told about an App that would help farmers adopt best practices in the cultivation of various crops. The App gives them guidance in seed selection also.

The Chief Minister asked the students to further develop the App in such a way that it provides information on the extent of crops to enable the farmers to decide on pricing of their produce on the basis of production. Mr. Naidu was explained about a weather forecast system developed by the students with 97 per cent accuracy. They said that the system would be useful to predict weather 15 days in advance. The Chief Minister evinced interest in drones developed by the students and asked them to develop the devices on commercial lines to make use of them for agriculture operations.

KLU chairman Koneru Satyanarayana was present.