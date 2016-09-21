Addresses first joint meeting of two depts

The State government, laying emphasis on middle-level administration, has asked the RDOs and DSPs in the State to work in tandem. The government is desirous of achieving the satisfaction of 80 to 90 per cent of the public on governance. And for this, officials should display a better coordination and concerted efforts, said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He was addressing the first-ever joint meeting of the RDOs (revenue department) and DSPs (police department) here on Tuesday.

Better ideas for governance

The government is succeeding in its endeavours with regard to micro and macro-level planning and execution. Now, it was time to concentrate on meso level — a level between micro and macro. The administration and officials were displaying awesome performance during crises situations like Hudhud cyclone. But, during the normal course, hierarchy and all sorts of bureaucratic hurdles were coming in the way, he said.

“We need to iron out these issues. Come up with innovative ideas for better governance. The people vote for us as long as we perform else we have to sit in opposition. We set the policy and you have to implement it. The delivery mechanism should be improved and appreciated by the people,” he said.

Mr. Naidu suggested the officials to design dashboard at district and subdivision level for better monitoring and administration. Reminding that only 10 days were left for completion of pulse survey, he stressed on the need for accuracy in data.

Responding to suggestions from the participants, he assured that the government would consider the proposal to accord special powers to RDOs.

Deputy Chief Ministers Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, K E Krishna Murthy, Chief Secretary SP Tucker, CCLA A.C. Puneta, DGP N. Sambasiva Rao and others were present.