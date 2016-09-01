“Vindictive politics against Chandrababu Naidu will not yield any result”

Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu on Wednesday alleged that unable to digest the scale of development undertaken by the TDP government, the YSRC leaders were resorting to conspiracies and disinformation campaign.

The Minister, in a statement, referred to the cash-for-vote case and said the fact that an MLA from Seemandhra was being used to get cases filed against the TDP was ample proof that the TRS and the YSRC were hand-in-glove. He said YSRC president Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s ‘vindictive’ politics against the Chief would not yield any result. “If Mr. Jaganmohan thinks that he can create a fear psychosis by resorting to such cheap tactics, he is mistaken as there is no reason for Mr. Naidu to be afraid of. In fact, it is Mr. Jagan who should worry about the cases against him,” he said.