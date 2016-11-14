Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has suggested to banks to regulate the crowd seeking to exchange their old currency notes of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 denomination by giving them slips / tokens and sending messages to their mobile phones indicating the time when they can come with their requisitions.

By doing so, the banks can avoid the huge rush and people need not wait for long hours.

In a teleconference with officials and bankers on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said while taking necessary steps that would make the customers comfortable, security should be tightened at banks and ATMs in view of the growing rush.

He warned against denial of services on the pretext of non-payment of charges in the form of new currency notes, which remained in short supply across the country.

Mr. Naidu instructed the Civil Supplies Department to take stern action against those causing artificial scarcity of essential commodities by hoarding them.

Appropriate market intervention measures should be taken if the situation warranted, he directed the officials and told the people not to believe rumours.

A high-level committee, comprising the Chief Secretary, the Director- General of Police and top officials of the Finance and Civil Supplies Departments, was keeping a watch on the developments.

