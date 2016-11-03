Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the tardy progress of works relating to road network in Capital city Amaravati. He asked the officials to blacklist the contractors who failed to meet the deadlines.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Amaravati on Wednesday and said the road network, including the arterial and sub arterial road, of 270 km should be completed by December 2017.

The government was spending Rs. 3,600 crore on the network. There should not be any water logging and no compromise on the quality and standards, he said.

Creation of infrastructure facilities would bolster economic activity. The construction of bridges, dams and storm water drainages along the roads was necessary.

The Singapore model can be studied while making provisions for the basic amenities like water supply and laying sewer lines. The gas, water, telephone, power and drainage lines could be laid in one direction, he said.