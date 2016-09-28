Bhavani Island illuminated on the occasion of the World Tourism Day in Krishna river in Vijayawada on Tuesday.— Photo: V. Raju

Recent visit to China a learning experience, Chandrababu Naidu says

: Andhra cuisine is widely known for its lip-smacking dishes. The tangy, hot and spicy taste of Andhra delicacies gives the flavours a distinct edge. “But if we want our food to appeal to the offshore tourists, we may have to moderate it and also do some value-addition by making it nutritional,” said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a meeting at Bhavani Island on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Mr. Naidu said during his recent visit to China, he observed that the Chinese had done wonders with their food. To cater to the food palates of the visitors, they had made alterations and experimentations. “We can go a long way by making our food cholesterol-free and adding nutritional value to it,” he said.

Prized possession

The Chief Minister said recreation was important for everybody and the State was leaving no stone unturned to make Andhra Pradesh a world tourism destination.

“Andhra Pradesh is endowed with natural resources. We have inherited a glorious tradition that ought to be preserved and promoted worldwide,” he reiterated.

He said Bhavani Island was a prized possession, flanked by the iconic Prakasam Barrage. “We have Konaseema, Papikondalu, a good number of famous temples, not to forget one of the richest — Tirumala; the Kadapa dargah, Amaravati where Buddhism flourished before it spread to other places, the Kanaka Durga temple in the city, the Srisailam temple, Gandikota, and Lepakshi.”

In the days to come, Andhra Pradesh would be among the top three States in terms of tourist destinations in India. “Tourism is a revenue-generating sector. Nations like Singapore and Dubai thrive on tourism. We will hold tourism festivals in every district of the State at regular intervals and do whatever it takes to attract people from across the world,” he said.

Mr. Naidu then gave away tourism prizes given in various sectors by the department.