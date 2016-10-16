Municipal contractors staging a protest on the premises of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation office on Saturday.— Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Members of The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Contractors’ Association staged a protest in the premises of office of Municipal Corporation in the city on Saturday demanding that the officials clear pending bills worth crores regarding various developmental works carried out by them.

They alleged that the Municipal Commissioner and other engineering officials were not heeding their pleas regarding granting of funds related to various projects including 201’s BRTS works under JNNURM Scheme, recent Krishna Pushkarams and others.

Nearly Rs. 13 crore worth bills were pending with the officials, they alleged.