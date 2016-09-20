Towards eradicating open defecation and urination at public places in the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has launched an intense campaign at 19 vulnerable spots across the city.

As part of the campaign, the identified spots are decorated with rangoli and landscaped. Also, the spots would be guarded round the clock by sanitation personnel called Swachh Grahis in three shifts and display boards directing public to near by public toilets have been put up.

However, the efforts of VMC are not deterring some of the citizens who are continuing to urinate at restricted areas.

“Open defecation is almost controlled and the problem is with people urinating at public places. In the first phase, we are focussing on creating awareness. Later, we will impose fine on violators as per Swachh Bharat rules”, said city Chief Medical and Health Officer M. Gopi Naik.

The fine amount depends on the damage caused by the person to the public premises, he added.

Dr. Naik said that more community and public toilets would be built at various locations in the city soon to cater to needs of public.

Also, teachers and students of Municipal schools will be roped in to conduct awareness campaigns in the city to educate public.