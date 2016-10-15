Heaps of garbage greet the people using the Museum road, which is close to Chief Minister's Camp office in Vijayawada puzzling the people on efficacy of the Swachh Bharat drive on Friday.—PHOTO: V RAJU

Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian on Friday inspected the quarry site at Pathapadu where garbage is proposed to be dumped.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has identified the quarry and decided to dump the garbage in the pits there after the residents of Ajitsingh Nagar opposed further filling of the dump yard in their area.

Mr. Veerapandian instructed the officials to use the above for dumping garbage and take necessary action.

VMC executive engineer P.V.K. Bhaskar and Assistant Medical Officer Srinivasan were among those who accompanied the commissioner.