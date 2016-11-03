Aim is to provide continuous training for ten years to select boys and girls: SAAP official

Vizag’s Sanskruti Global School made history of sorts by becoming the first school to adopt two sports disciplines - archery and rifle shooting - as part of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh’s (SAAP) Long Term Athletic Development (LTAD) programme.

Both the SAAP and School Education officials will grant adoption of various sports and games to schools after inspecting the facilities and infrastructure. The SAAP will also grant funds for schools for the smooth conduct of the scheme.

“We will select 50 boys and girls in the age group of four, basing on their motor abilities and until Class X we will impart training. While the school takes care of education, accommodation, playfields and extra classes of the trainees, the SAAP will provide training, diet and exposure trips. This provision is also for students from the below poverty line families,” said senior SAAP official Nagaraj.

He said the talented athletes, after the completion of schooling, will enter the academies to pursue both education and their chosen sports.

“The exceptionally talented lot will make the final grade by entering the High Performance Centre which will be coming up at Amaravati”.

He said the concept was to provide continuous training for 10 years thus preparing the cream of athletes for the premium international events.

“The Amavarati Centre will be of international standards with world-class coaches would take up high-level training assignments.”

He said one more school from Vizag had come forward to adopt women’s hockey. “Soon SAAP officials will take up the inspection works”.Mr. Nagaraj said emphasis was given to around 15 disciples, which come under small area games where the game was taught by occupying less area.