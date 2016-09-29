Despite the VMC’s efforts in eradicating open defecation and urination, people continue to urinate on the roadside in Vijayawada.— Photo: V RAJU

However, an ideal people-toilet ratio is yet to be achieved

Following the continuous efforts of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation for the past couple of months, the city will be finally granted Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by the Quality Council of India (QCI) on Thursday.

A team of QCI, commissioned by the Ministry of Urban Development, conducted a survey in the city recently and checked the efforts of the local bodies to make the city free from open defecation and urination under the Swachh Bharat mission and Swacha Andhra Corporation.

As part of it, the corporation has built all the 1,513 sanctioned individual household toilets apart from installing 65 of the 102 sanctioned community toilets at various locations.

The corporation also carried out repair works to toilets in 69 public locations with 582 seats besides restoring toilets in 104 schools with 423 seats, according to officials.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Gopi Naik said the Council granted the status to only Vijayawada and Tadipatri Municipality in the State for achieving 100% ODF mark.

The VMC also adopted novel practices like rangoli at common unauthorised urinal spots besides appointing Swachh Grahis for round the clock vigil.

More number of

public toilets required

However, it is not possible to maintain the ODF status unless the minimum required ratio between the number of public toilets and the population of the city is achieved. An ideal ratio of public toilets is 1:50 in urban areas. The VMC officials said another 60 public toilets were required.

“Achieving ODF is not an end. It is only a benchmark. Ensuring proper sanitation is a daily affair and there should be proper vigil and sufficient toilets in right locations,” said an official.

Apart from efforts by the authorities, there is need for creating awareness among the citizens. On Wednesday, a day ahead of the declaration of the ODF, men continued to urinate on the stretch of Sambamurthy Road and other areas. There is no access to public toilet unless one crosses the Khurmayya Bridge over Ryves Canal. Also, there are several spots yet to be identified by the VMC.