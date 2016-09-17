As the IGMC staidum being used for Chief Minister’s helicopter rides, says official

Special Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam on Friday said that the proposed synthetic athletic (400-metre) track at Vijayawada’s Indira Ganmdhi Municipal Corporation Stadium was shifted to Visakhapatnam and efforts were on select a suitable place to lay before 2017 at the city of destiny.

Speaking to media persons at the sidelienes of Smt. Rayapati Leela Kumari memorial 3rd Andhra Pradesh junior inter-district athletics championship here, he said as the stadium at Vijayawada was used for private programmes especially involving the State Government and Chief Minister’s helicopter rides, a decision was taken to shift the track-laying to Vizag. “Once Velagapudi, the temporary capital, is ready, the IGMC stadium will be free from private functions. Vijayawada will get one in 2018,” he added.

He said the department was looking at two places in Vizag – one at Kommadi near Bheemunipatnam where 35 acres of government land was available and also 200 acres at Steel City. “At Kommadi we are facing problems as a part of the land is notified as sanctuary by the forest department”.

Astroturf hockey field

Mr. Subrahmanyam said that the sports school at Kadapa will get an astroturf hockey field and an athletic track followed by Guntur’s Acharya Nagarjuna University, where an athletic synthetic track will be laid.

Disclosing formulation of sports policy, he said a special meeting was held at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy involving experts and the ace coach to prepare a comprehensive sports policy for Andhra Pradesh. “The primary aim is how to bring more number of children from homes to grounds”.

Mr. Subrahmanyam also said the sports academies will be revived in Andhra Pradesh and after receiving the nod from Chief Minister they will begin functioning by Dasara. He also said the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh office will start functioning from Vijayawada by month–end.