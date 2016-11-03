The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, has congratulated the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) on achieving the top-of-the-table ranking in the latest ‘Ease-of-Doing- Business’ (EODB) survey.

CII-A.P Chairman G.S. Siva Kumar stated in a press release that with an implementation percentage of 98.78, the GoAP proved that its earnestness in improving the way business was transacted in the State and its reform agenda were moving in the right direction.

GoAP has a robust single window mechanism for providing and monitoring industry approvals and it has a strong IT interface, a single desk portal for users and departments and a single desk bureau that ensures compliance and high performance.

With regard to construction permits, the Government has a good practice of mandating a single, joint site inspection carried out by various departments, in urban local bodies and industrial development clusters.