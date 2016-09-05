Former Tirupati MP Chinta Mohan on Sunday called on Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham at his residence here and held a closed-door meeting for a couple of hours.

Mr. Mohan, however, maintained that it was a courtesy call. “I met him twice earlier after he launched the movement demanding that Kapus be given BC status. This is another such casual meeting, which is not special by any means,” he said, adding that he was planning to bring leaders from the SC, BC, OBC, and minority communities in the State onto one platform with an objective to provide “other sections too” an opportunity to rule the State. He made it clear that he was not quitting the Congress as he wished to “die as a Congressman,” but contribute his might to build a new platform that could provide an opportunity to the deprived sections to hold coveted posts.

“But this visit is in no way connected to my long-term plan that takes at least another two years to take a shape. For the last six months, I have been meeting leaders of different political parties and sharing my ideas on change of power,” he said. Mr. Padmanabham too refused to comment on the deliberations held with Mr. Mohan.

He said that his focus was on the meeting of the Kapu JAC to be held in Rajamahendravaram on September 11. “The State government sought six months time to include the Kapus in the BC list. The deadline completed by August 31. Now we are chalking out the future course of action,” he said.