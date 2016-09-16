The Customs Preventive Commissionerate (CPC) of Andhra Pradesh has alerted its field staff to keep an eye on the smuggling of China–made firecrackers following instructions to that effect from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

In a circular sent to the Commissioners of Customs and Central Excise recently, the DRI said import of firecrackers had been restricted in terms of the Foreign Trade Policy and that it was allowed against licences issued by the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

To circumvent this rule, unscrupulous importers were indulging in illegal imports by giving wrong declarations and through concealment. This was flagged as a grave cause of concern and needed to be checked.

Accordingly, the Customs Commissioners had been asked to order their field officers and staff to examine and assess consignments of consumers and miscellaneous goods imported from China.

The Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and other units of the Customs Department had been directed to maintain strict vigil on such illegal imports and ensure immediate and effective action.

A senior CPC official told The Hindu that the illegal shipments would usually start in September well ahead of the Festival of Lights (Deepavali), which this year falls on October 30, and continue till the onset of the New Year.

“Firecrackers are often camouflaged as toys when shipped illegally from China. Unlike toys, firecrackers are restricted items and cannot be imported without a licence. Most Chinese crackers have potassium chlorate, a highly explosive chemical, which is banned in India,” the official said.

Besides being dangerous for revellers, smuggled crackers make a huge dent to the national exchequer as import duties are not paid on them, hence the focus on preventing the contraband from entering Indian markets.