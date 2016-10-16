On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, a children’s library was inaugurated at Sarvottama Library in the city on Saturday.

The special library christened ‘Abdul Kalam Children Library’ established in a room in the premises of the Sarvottama Library bears a large collection of books for children and will be open in the evening on weekdays and from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on holidays.

Andhra Pradesh Library Association president K. Chandrasekhar Kalkura inaugurated the library in the presence of school children, Sarvottama Library president N. Venkateswarlu, secretary Raavi Saradha and others.

Mr. Kalkura said the current generation was not as keen as the children or senior citizens in reading books. There was need for everyone to walk into libraries and make reading a habit, he added.

Ms. Saradha said the books and furniture of the children’s library had been donated by patrons of the library. She said more collection of books would be added to the library soon and called upon enthusiasts to come forward and teach lessons, arts or whatever useful to the students in the library.