Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu takes aim at an effigy of Narakasura (not in the picture) at Pavitra Sangamam on the eve of Deepavali.— PHOTO: CH. VIJAYA BHASKAR

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment to the all-round development of the State and vowed to strive for the welfare of the downtrodden sections.

Speaking during the Deepavali celebrations at Pavitrasangamam on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said people should be alert to anti-social elements while the government did its best to develop the State on all fronts. There would be some festival in the Capital region every month as the people needed to come together for celebrating festivals like Deepavali and protecting the native culture and traditions.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari and other dignitaries participated in the valedictory of the Amaravati Shopping Festival. Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas were present.