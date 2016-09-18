Expressing concern over the death of two children because of ill-health in Anantapur, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that deaths due to lack of timely medical aid was a disgrace to society.

Speaking to officials of the Health, Panchayat Raj, and Urban Development departments, district-level officers, and sarpanchs across the State in a teleconference, Mr. Naidu said that such incidents should never recur in the State. “Death of two children is saddening. You should consider the problems of people as that of your own family members. Only then services can reach all people,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that dengue and chikungunya are spreading even in the national capital,” he added, referring to the situation in New Delhi. Stating that he might go on surprise check at any time, the Chief Minister ordered the Ministers concerned and District Collectors to conduct surprise checks. He said that action would be taken against local Commissioners if sanitation was found poor.

Mr. Naidu said that every Saturday must be observed as Health Day, and that awareness campaigns on diseases and cleanliness should be conducted He asked Ministers and higher-ups in the Municipal, Health, and Panchayat Raj departments to take steps to check the spread of diseases and ensure proper sanitation.

