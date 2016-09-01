Students of Samana Institute of Design Studies walking on the ramp during the Freshers’ Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Wednesday.— Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Students of the Samana Institute for Design Studies (SIDS) had a gala affair on Wednesday as they welcomed the new comers to the institute at the ‘Freshers’ Party 2016’ held at a hotel in the city. It was a fun-filled day with ramp walking by boys and girls in colourful attire, performances to latest numbers and other entertainment by students.

IT entrepreneur and lecturer at University of DePaul, Chicago, Kumail Razvi, in his motivational speech to the students, asked them to lead their career passionately chasing their dreams.

“Different individuals have various ways of thinking. Do not ask others on what to do with your future. That’s something to be identified and pursued by self,” he added.

Samana Moosavi, CEO and managing partner of SIDS, was present.