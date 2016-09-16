The State Government has appointed State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) Chief Executive Officer A. Chandrasekhar Reddy as Media Adviser to the Energy and Infrastructure and Investments (I&I) departments and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

The government issued a GO on Wednesday designating him as media adviser.

The decision was taken with a view to enhance the brand image of the State and popularise its prestigious multi-crore projects, including development of Amaravati as the world-class city.