Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu handing over insurance certificate to a beneficiary at the launch of ‘Chandranna Bima’ in Tirupati on Sunday.— Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

Aim is to help about 2.5-crore people in the unorganised sector

Chandranna Bima, the accident insurance scheme launched by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati on Sunday, will benefit two crore persons aged between 17 and 70, especially the unorganised workers and small traders.

Half of the State’s population, i.e., 2.5 crore people, is in the unorganised sector, eking out livelihood as farm labourers, daily wage earners, hamalis, rickshaw pullers, domestic helps, contract employees in public sector undertakings, building workers, craftsmen, transport workers like drivers and cleaners, workers employed under MGNREGA etc.

They are either totally uninsured or grossly under-insured. ‘Chandranna Bima’ is intended to fill this gap.

Addressing a huge gathering after inaugurating the scheme along with Minister for Labour K. Atchannaidu, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu expressed joy at launching such a well-meaning scheme at the holy abode of Lord Venkateswara and coinciding with the birth anniversary of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Toll-free number

He announced that compensation would be paid to the kin of the victims in three weeks’ time.

He appealed to the workers to call the toll-free number 155214 for taking across their grievances to the concerned.

The insured will get Rs.5 lakh in the event of accidental death or permanent disability and Rs. 3 lakh for partial disability.

Launching the scheme in Vijayawada, Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao said it would be useful for poor workers in the unorganised sector who cannot afford to buy an insurance policy.

Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and BC Welfare Minister Kollu Ravindra said the State government had increased the quantum of various social security benefits and was committed to the welfare of the people in general.

Launching Chandranna Bima in Ongole, Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu asserted that the accident insurance scheme would benefit Dalits and other downtrodden sections of people the most.

He said over 10 lakh workers in the unorganised sector in the district would benefit from the scheme.

While the Government pays the entire premium, Rs.15 collected from the workers from, among other sectors, agriculture, construction and transport was only for processing, he clarified.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sobha Swati Rani and MLA Meesala Geeta launched Chandranna Bima in Vizianagaram.

Collector Vivek Yadav said of the 8.31 lakh workers in the unorganised sector identified during smart pulse survey, 7.92 lakh had been found eligible for the scheme and already 7.31 lakh were enrolled as members.