Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam has chalked out plans to perform Visesha Chandi Yagam and special kumkumarchana during Dasara festival which is celebrated from October 1 to 11.

Temple Executive Officer A. Suryakumari said that the tickets for the kumkumarchana and Chandi Yagam would be sold . in the counters at temple information centre near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam, Madapati Guest House in One Town, State Bank of Hyderabad, Patamatalanka branch, MeeSeva, APOnline and Durgamma.com websites.

For further details contact toll free number 1800 4259 099, she said.