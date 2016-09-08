Andhra Pradesh has contested the arguments of the Centre that the upper riparian States of Maharashtra and Karnataka are not in anyway governed by Section 89 of the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act.

Counsels of the Central Government and Andhra Pradesh presented their arguments over the issue to the Justice Brijesh Kumar Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Refuting the arguments that only Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were bound by Section 89, Andhra Pradesh Counsel A.K. Ganguli said Parliament had enacted the Re-organisation Act under the provisions of Articles 3 and 4 of the Constitution. Quoting the Supreme Count in the Case of Mullaperiyar (2006) 3 SCC 643, Mr. Ganguli said the law-making power of Parliament under Articles 3 and 4 was paramount and was therefore not subject or fettered by Article 246 or Schedules II, III or IV of the Constitution as being argued by the other counsels.

Exclusive power on Parliament

Quoting the ruling in the case, the counsel said, “The Constitution confers supreme and exclusive power on Parliament under Article 3 and 4 so that while creating new States by re-organisation, Parliament may enact provisions for dividing land and other resources…”

Not only was Parliament competent to enact provisions under the two Articles it could also authorise an agency chosen by it to undertake the same. However, Section 89 does not, in terms, contemplate division of water resources of the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh to the newly formed States. The Section contemplated “project wise specific allocations” not mere division of water resources, that is, waters of the inter-State river Krishna, he argued.