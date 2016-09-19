Appreciating the efforts being made by the Andhra Pradesh government for development of the State post bifurcation, Telangana Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy has said the Central government should extend the best possible assistance to A.P. and Telangana as well.

In a brief chat with the media before attending a marriage here on Sunday, Mr. Narasimha Reddy said that Telangana was also trying to mobilise financial support from the Central government for meeting its burgeoning requirements, and hoped that it would get its due.

He stressed the need for peaceful coexistence of A.P. and Telangana, and expressed the confidence that there would be no hitch in moving forward together.

Mr. Narasimha Reddy said that the Telangana government was spending nearly Rs.35,000 crore on the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities, who constitute 85 per cent of the population.

Reorganisation of districts

“We have taken up reorganisation of the districts and mandals for the sake of administrative convenience, and hope it will facilitate all-round development,” he said, adding that the Missions, Kakatiya and Bhagiratha, would mitigate the water problem being faced by the masses.

Mr. Narasimha Reddy said that Vijayawada had developed well and that it should have been paid due attention earlier, but its potential was apparently ignored.