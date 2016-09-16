: BJP State president and Visakhapatnam MP K. Haribabu has asserted that the Central government is intent on the establishment of a steel plant in Kadapa district in tune with its promise, unlike the Congress-led UPA government which maintained that the project was under examination.

Mr. Haribabu stated in a press release that the issue was taken to the notice of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu, who revealed that the Ministry of Steel constituted a task force to make a detailed study of the project though a committee headed by senior executives of the Steel Authority of India Limited dismissed it as unviable. The proposed steel plant was contemplated under the 13th Schedule of the A.P Reorganisation Act and the BJP had no second thoughts about it, Mr. Haribabu stated.

The MP pointed out that the Central government would give a final shape to the proposal once the task force cams out with its findings.