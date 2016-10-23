‘Brijesh Kumar Tribunal judgment detrimental to the interests of A.P., TS’

The CPI has held the Central government responsible for the ongoing inter-State water disputes.

The Modi government is going soft on Karnataka and Maharashtra at the cost of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The BJP is more concerned about its vested political interests in Karnataka and Maharashtra than resolving the water disputes, the CPI has alleged. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, CPI national secretary K. Narayana said that the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal judgment was detrimental to the interests of A.P. and Telangana.

Going by the terms of reference, the judgment cannot be faulted.

The dispute had to be resolved politically. The Centre had no intention to do that as it wanted to use the issue as a political weapon for its growth and survival, Mr. Narayana said.

The CPI leader said the Centre should have constituted a Krishna Waters Tribunal after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, bringing all the four States under the new tribunal.

He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao should stop squabbling between themselves and, instead, mount pressure on the Centre for a political solution to the problem.

“Knocking the doors of the Apex court would be of little use. We have seen how the Karnataka ignored the court orders relating to Cauvery water dispute,” he said.

Uniform Civil Code

Mr. Narayana, referring to the proposed Uniform Civil Code, alleged that the Modi government had raked up the issue keeping an eye on elections in five States.