Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu requested scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to help the State government in developing technologies having applications in diverse sectors, and do research in collaboration with local institutions of higher learning.

In an interaction with a delegation of ISRO scientists that met him at the Command Control and Information Centre here on Saturday, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said the State would be happy to utilise the expertise of ISRO in weather forecasting and spatial technologies.

More importantly, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu agreed to accord in-principle clearance for the establishment of a Centre for Space Innovation in the State by ISRO.