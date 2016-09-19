A Command Control Room (CCR) would be set up at the temporary Secretariat complex soon. It would come up close to the Chief Minister’s chamber there.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the progress of the ongoing works at the temporary Secretariat with the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials here on Sunday.

On the occasion, Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana explained that plans were prepared to set up the CCR in an extent of 3,500 square foot in the first building, which houses the Chief Minister’s chambers. The ground floor of the first building would house the General Administration and Law departments. At present, a CCR is functioning from the Model Guest House of the Irrigation department near Indrakeeladri. It was set up just before the Krishna pushkarams. The Chief Minister has been monitoring the functioning of the government departments and agencies from there.

At the review meeting, the progress in construction of the Assembly building also came up for discussion.

A proposal to construct the Assembly building, which is unique in its nature and doesn’t resemble other five buildings, was discussed. Mr. Naidu suggested the officials to construct a huge wall around the Assembly building.

The construction of walls on two sides of the Assembly building has been completed. A provision for parking of 400 vehicles is being made. Entry points for the Speaker and the Chief Minister have to be constructed.

The State government is contemplating holding the next Assembly session from Velagapudi. The Assembly hall, the CM’s chambers, the chambers of the Opposition party leader, the Speaker, and the Council Chairman are yet to be completed. The Assembly is likely to be completed by December this year.

Six buildings are currently being built on a G-plus-one basis. Each building would comprise one lakh square feet area along with the Assembly building. However, the building plan for the Assembly is different to the other five buildings. The government initially felt that a ground-plus-one structure would be sufficient for the temporary Secretariat. However, it had later decided to build two more floors. Now, an additional six lakh sqft space would be created.

