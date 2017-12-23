‘Car-Free Sundays’ by The Hindu

more-in

The Hindu, in association with Vignan University, will organise Car-Free Sundays for 12 consecutive weeks in city from December 24.

This Sunday, the event will be at Dr. Ramesh Hospital junction on the service road opposite Spenser’s, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Fun-filled activities like games, a reading zone and interactive programmes will keep the participants engaged and entertained. The event is being put together to create a platform for people in city to break free from the mundane and revel in a saga of songs, dance, instrumental music, face painting or sports like cycling and other exciting games.

The list of activities will get longer in the days to come what with the organisers planning activities like zumba dance, yoga and fun-filled street games. A reading zone will be created for those seeking a fresh and quiet reading experience.

The programme is designed with the support of Andhra Pradesh Police and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation while Nakshatra Events is the event partner. Students, individuals or associations who want to participate in on-stage events can contact Harish of Nakshatra Events @ 9000177171 or 9581223311.