Members of Shariyat Committee for Women and All India Muslim Personal Law Board Social Reforms Committee, women’s wing convener, Asma Zohara appealed to the Muslim women to protect Shariah and oppose the Centre’s proposal to abolish ‘triple talaq’ system.

Ms. Zohara, who was also the board executive member, alleged that the Union government was trying to disturb religious harmony and create differences among minorities in the country.

Speaking to the newsmen here on Tuesday, she said that the BJP government was trying to suppress Muslim women’s rights by raising ‘triple talaq’ issue, which was being followed some hundreds of years and the women were happy with the system.

She appealed to the women to respect Shariat laws and oppose the opinion being conducted by Law Commission.