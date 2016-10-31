The Civil Liberties Committee (A.P. State) has questioned why Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is silent on the encounter killings of Maoists on Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) and Home Minister N. Chinnarajappa has not made any statement on it so far. Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao is, however, sending conflicting signals about the incidents.

Its president V. Chittibabu stated in a press release that the number of Maoists killed increased even as the government claimed that it was only a combing operation. The number of casualties went up from 18 to 30.

The government appeared to be bent on eliminating the Maoists whose activities were considered by a Minister as detrimental to industrial development as investments would not come if they continued to further their revolutionary agenda, Mr. Chittibabu observed.

Mr. Chittibabu demanded that the government should immediately stop the killing of Maoists in the vicinity of the Andhra-Odisha Border, preserve the bodies of Maoists and produce the arrested Maoists in courts.