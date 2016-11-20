Inmates of various NGO homes and students taking out a candle rally in connection with ‘World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse’, in Vijayawada on Saturday.— PHOTO: V. RAJUV_RAJU.

Candle-light rally, workshop on child protection laws mark World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse

Speakers at a workshop organised on Saturday on Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, said that many children were suffering in silence the harassment and abuse they were being subjected to.

The participants stressed the need for involvement of officials of various government departments and NGO representatives to put an end to the menace.

The workshop on JJ Act, Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, was organised by Women Development and Child Welfare Department in association with police and other departments.

Later, the participants took out a candle-light rally to enlighten the public on the laws and Acts pertaining to children.

Child Welfare Officers (CWOs) of various police stations, representatives of licensed homes and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members participated in the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Sub-Collector Saloni Sidana said the CWOs and NGOs taking care of children should be humane as the young minds were very sensitive.

It was the responsibility of every citizen to protect children and recognise the fact that children were the country’s future, Ms. Saloni said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar said that there was a rise in child abuse due to increase in migrations after the announcement of the State capital. He said that the CWOs should be aware of the Acts and laws pertaining to the children in conflict with law.

WD&CW Krishna District Project Director K. Krishna Kumari said the workshop was organised in connection with the World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse being observed on Saturday.

CWC Chairman B. Nagesh Rao said that child abuse was high in the district and many victims were approaching the committee for justice.

District Child Protection Officer Ch. Vijay Kumar submitted details of cases reported on child marriage, abuse, child labour, and unauthorised adoptions.

Francis Thambi of Child Rights Advocacy Foundation, Mr. Vijay Kumar and other officials acted as resource persons.

Prizes distributed

At another programme, National Child Labour Project (NCLP) district Project Director D. Anjaneya Reddy distributed prizes to students who won prizes in essay-writing on the topic ‘Eradication of Child Labour – Our Responsibility’, organised by the NCLP and the Labour Department in VMC High School at Patamata Lanka.

Headmistress Jyothi Radhika and NCLP programme manager G. Prasunamba participated in the programme.