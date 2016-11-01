A Cabinet sub-committee has been appointed to study the ramifications of the Krishna Water Dispute (Justice Brijesh Kumar) Tribunal observations on the matter of fresh allocation among the four riparian States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Though the observations of the tribunal are being seen as “not harmful to the interests of the State,” the State government is treading cautiously as river water has become a highly delicate issue between States.

The Cabinet appointed a five-member committee consisting of Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnanurthy as chairman, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Paritala Sunitha, Sidha Raghava Rao and Ravela Kishore Babu as members to study the order of the tribunal line-by-line. Since the tribunal give Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 90 days to respond, there was ample time to go for legal action later, irrigation experts said.