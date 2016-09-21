‘Y’ Square to work with firms abroad to transform new capital into land of young entrepreneurs

After successfully exploring the entertainment segment by introducing a spanking new miniplex cinema theatre concept at APSRTC’s Pandit Nehru Bus Station in the city, V. Ratna Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of city-based APIMS, has now embarked on ‘Y’ Square, a business incubation centre that aims to groom what he calls ‘an army of intellectuals’ in this region.

‘Y’ Square is busy forging collaborations with firms in the U.S., U.K. and a few European nations to transform Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, into a land of young innovative entrepreneurs.

“Strong collaborations are needed for transfer of knowledge and we are on the job. I promise that ‘Y’ Square will be a buzz home which will actively engage in designing some of the best education programmes. The idea is to ultimately make it a global incubator which will attract investments from across the world,” says Mr. Ratna Kumar.

The ‘Y’ Square will provide services to students, entrepreneurs and people aspiring to start their venture or nurture their entrepreneurship skills besides creating employment, product development and manufacturing in line with the social objectives of the State Government, he says.

“My organisation works with 20 nations across Europe to usher in new competitive spirit and innovation. We are not interested in starting new Universities; our job is to find new ways of contextual learning,” said a delegate of an offshore global organisation team that visited ‘Y’ Square recently.

Further explaining the role of the new facility, he said that besides nurturing entrepreneurship skills of students, it would provide resources, mentor network and funding avenues to incubate start-ups, facilitate surveys, product marketing, accounting, patent and other legal services.

What it offers

Media and entertainment, IT and IoT, Education, E-Commerce, food and agro infrastructure and resources, fully furnished and air-conditioned world class working space, high speed internet, phone, pantry, computing facility with printing solutions, state-of-art video conferencing hall, 24X7 security and vast mentor network are features of the incubator.

Entrepreneurship is a vital tool that facilitates inclusive growth of society.

“We firmly believe that entrepreneurship education, training and counselling can hasten the emergence of progressive entrepreneurs. It encourages youth to seek innovations and challenges thus leading to optimal utilisation of resources and wealth creation and leads to increased incidence of entrepreneurship which is an indicator of national economic growth.”