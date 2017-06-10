Bus operators of A.P., Telangana in a fix as Arunachal cracks the whip

more-in

The vexatious issue of private travel agencies operating vehicles in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in gross violation of rules after acquiring national permits from north-eastern States like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland has taken a twist. The Arunachal Pradesh government has cracked the whip on the erring transport operators.

Arunachal Pradesh Transport Commissioner B. Siram, in a letter addressed to all the District Transport Officers in that State, has asked them to cancel the registration of tourist buses/sleeper coaches in Arunachal Pradesh that are operating their vehicles in other States (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) in violation of the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Act 1986 and Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1989.

In a second letter, he has also ordered the cancellation of national permits to such vehicles.

The registration of the vehicles had been done without physical inspection as mandated under Section 44 of the CMV Act 1988 besides violation of the norm that insisted on verification of the address as required under Section 40 of the CMV Act 1988 and Rule 47 of the CMV Rules 1989, and prescribed dimensions of the motor vehicles under Rule 93 and Rule 128 of the CMV Rule 1989.

The District Transport Officers have been directed to immediately cancel the registrations of such tourist/sleeper vehicles in their jurisdictions and direct their owners to report these vehicles to the nearest police stations.

Huge impact

The move will effect hundreds of private travel buses (unconfirmed reports put the number at nearly 900 buses) from A.P. and Telangana, which have been illegally operating from here, thus causing a huge dent in the exchequer of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Dodging the rulebook, these tourist buses with registration numbers belonging to Arunachal Pradesh have been operating here as stage carriages.

When contacted, Joint Transport Commissioner (IT) L.S. Ramasree said the department had not received any information in this regard so far.